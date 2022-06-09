Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Polo, has revealed his intention to launch a book about his career.

The 65-year-old is keen to follow in the footsteps of Ghana’s all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan and CK Gyamfi.

The books launched by Gyan and CK are titled the ‘LeGyandary’ and ‘The Black Star: Autobiography of C.K Gyamfi,’ respectively.

It has been a little over a month since Former Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan is book titled "LeGyandary" and already another legend, Mohammed Polo is on the verge of following suit.



He spoke to JoySports' @FactualMubarak#JoySports pic.twitter.com/1bFcpTpRVd — Joy Sports (@JoySportsGH) June 8, 2022

Polo believes his innate talent has not been seen by many and accentuated enough by the past generation.

“A book has been written about Mohammed Polo, the dribbling magician, a story about the magician player,” the Hearts of Oak legend told JoySports in an exclusive interview.

“[I am a] player with different accolades. I’m a maestro, wizard, Polo-to-polo, wonderboy, player extraordinaire, scientist footballer, the names are in the book,” the veteran coach added.

Polo was Ghana’s Footballer of the Year in 1974 after just about a year of playing in the local league. He was also a member of Ghana’s team that won the African Cup of Nations in 1978.