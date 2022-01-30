The United States of America’s Secretary of State, Antony J. Blink en, has touted Ghana’s key position in global and regional security and deepening economic ties for post-COVID-19 recovery and growth.

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Bawumia

The Secretary of State made this assertion when he and the Assistant Secretary of State for Africa, Molly Phee, met with the Ghanaian Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the US to discuss the strong cooperation between the two states.

The trio also spoke about the prevailing security situation in the Sahel and West Africa, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and deepening economic ties for post-Covid-19 recovery.



Dr Bawumia is in the US to represent Ghana and President Akufo-Addo at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting.