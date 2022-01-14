Ghana and Hungary have pledged to deepen ties of cooperation for the mutual benefit of their citizens.

Ministers from both countries have held discussions on the expansion of relations in the areas of trade, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, ICT, financial services, water management, and environmental protection.

President Akufo-Addo announced this at a joint news conference with his Hungarian counterpart, President János Ader, as he begins a five-day state visit.

President Akufo-Addo called on Hungary to lend its support to the African Continental Free Trade Area, whose Secretariat is located in Accra.

He said AfCFTA links 54 markets covering 1.2bn people with a combined GDP of $3 trillion dollars.

He noted that by 2050, it will cover an estimated 2.5 bn people and have over a quarter of the world’s working-age population.

Mr Janos Ader, Hungarian President inspecting the guard of honour at the jubilee House.

The visit by the Hungarian President is to re-affirm the ties of cooperation and the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

The two countries both pledged to explore further areas of interest for the mutual benefit of two countries.

A number of key agreements will be signed between the two countries.

They are a continuation of the educational exchange program between the Ministries of Human Capacities of Hungary and the Ministry of Education of Ghana, the mutual visa extension for holders of diplomatic and service passports, the Memorandum of Understanding on sports cooperation between the Ministry of Human Capacities of Hungary and the Ministry of Youth and Sports in Ghana, MOU with Hungary on cooperation in the field of waste management in Kumasi, Takoradi, Tamale and Dambai with the commitment to work towards the establishing a framework for swift and seamless cooperation between the parties based on equality, reciprocity and mutual benefits and the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding in the field of environmental protection and nature conservation.

President Akufo-Addo welcomed President Janos Ader and his wife Anita Herczegh at the Jubilee House

President Áder and his delegation reiterated their determination to champion the need for humane treatment of illegal migrants as well as the protection of human rights in accordance with international law both at home and on European platforms.

The Hungarian President, János Áder, together with his wife, Anita while in Ghana will visit the Newill Academy school in Koforidua, the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum in Accra.

His delegation will also pay a courtesy call on the Omanhene of the Ogua Traditional Area, Osabarima Kwesi Atta, and also visit the Kakum national park.

President Ader will meet the Hungarian community in Ghana, pay a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu, visit the Kumasi wastewater treatment plant built by Hungarian experts.