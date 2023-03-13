Former Agriculture Minister, Dr Afriyie Akoto, is blowing his horns about the progress he made in the agricultural sector while in government.

Speaking during his campaign launch on Monday, at the University of Professional Studies in Accra, he said “Under my leadership, Ghana has improved its food security index and made food available to all, all year round.”

According to him, the country has also been transformed into the bread basket of West Africa, thus, maintaining self sufficiency in the country’s staple crops.

He added that the transformation in the agric sector is a practical example of agriculture providing resilience to the Ghanaian economy.

This, according to him, was made possible irrespective of the “limited resources and global crises such as Covid-19, and climate change amongst others.”

Dr Afriyie Akoto said that currently, there is a bill before Parliament for the establishment of a grain development authority.

This bill in his view, seeks to amend the Grain Development Authority law of 1970 under Dr Busia, Act 324.

He noted that the Grain Development Authority will be responsible for promoting research and development production, marketing and exports, adding that it will be a regulatory body.

It would be recalled that on January 10, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto tendered his resignation from being the Agric Minister to President Nana Akufo-Addo.

His resignation was to pave the way for him to focus on his political ambition.

Dr Afriyie Akoto is one of the NPP stalwarts eyeing the flagbearership position of the party for the 2024 elections.

Meanwhile, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto is dispelling a certain perception about his persona, insisting that he is not an arrogant person as some people perceive him to be.

Dr Akoto says the contrary is the truth.

“Frequently, I have often been perceived as being too serious and arrogant but that is far from the reality,” he said in Accra.