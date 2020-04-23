Renowned football administrator, Wilfred Osei Kweku Palmer, has unequivocally reiterated that nothing has changed under the administration of Kurt Okraku, Ghana Football Association (GFA) president.

On October 2019, Mr Okraku was elected as the new president of the GFA at the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Accra.

The former Dreams FC Executive Chairman pledged to reignite the passion during his campaign after Ghana football came to a halt following the revelations made in the ‘Number 12’ video by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

But after being in office for almost seven months, Mr Palmer believes Mr Okraku has failed to live up to expectation adding that nothing has changed under his administration.

“I must say it has been quite unfortunate but to put it blunt, nothing has changed [Kurt Okraku’s administration],” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“We would have wished for more reforms to take place. In our last congress, it was asked if there are major reforms in place, nothing has changed.

“An administrator, I cannot release his name, said he was tired of running his club. Another club approached a wealthy man for support but that man turned them down immediately.

“Some people are selling their land to play matches. For how long will this continue?” He said.