Ghana has been ranked 73rd out 180 countries in the 2021 Corruption Perception Index (CPI) released today by Transparency International (TI) with a score of 43 out of a total of 100.

This CPI score indicates that Ghana failed to make progress in the fight against corruption in the year 2021 as the score of 43 is the same as the country’s 2020 score, Transparency International stated.

“Ghana’s current performance is still below 50 which is the expected average and thus leaves much to be desired,” it said.

Meanwhile in Sub-Saharan Africa, the country placed 9th with Senegal out of the 49 countries represented with a score of 43.

Seychelles (70) tops the region followed by Cabo Verde (58) and Botswana (55) while Equatorial Guinea (17), Somalia (13) and South Sudan (11) score lowest in the region.

The 2021 index reveals that, Botswana (55), Lesotho (38), Eswatini (32), Niger (31), Nigeria (24), Comoros (20) and South Sudan (11) are all at historic lows.

In the last decade, 43 countries in the region have either declined or made no significant progress.

Since 2012, Botswana (55), Liberia (29), Mali (29) and South Sudan (11) have significantly declined on the CPI.

Only six countries in the region have significantly improved their scores over that period.

They are Seychelles (70), Senegal (43), Ethiopia (39), Tanzania (39), Côte d’Ivoire (36) and Angola (29).

Below is the full CPI report: