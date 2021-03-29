Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Bernhard Lippert, has reiterated that he will do anything in his power to ensure the Black Stars win the next edition of the Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon].

Ghana has sealed qualification for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations that will be hosted in Cameroon next year.

The Black Stars qualified for the tournament after holding South Africa to a 1-1 drawn game on Thursday at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

With the country struggling to end its 38 years Afcon trophy drought, the German believes with the right materials at the camp of the team, the Black Stars will surely end the trophy drought.

According to him, he has just been in the country for just five months but he will ensure the team wins the trophy in the next edition of Africa’s prestigious tournament.

“I’m not long enough here to know what happened in the past time, you know I’m now five months here but I promise you I will do everything to prepare this, the staff and all the team around,” he told Asempa FM in an interview.

READ ALSO

“I think this is the biggest problem that a lot of players play abroad, you don’t have enough time to prepare them for the qualifiers.

“It’s difficult to answer your question you know because I am really only five months here but we will do everything to bring this home and I know a lot of players also want this,” he added.

Ghana wrapped up its qualification with a 3-1 win over Sao Tome at the Accra Sports Stadium with Nicholas Opoku, Jordan Ayew and Baba Rahman scoring the goals.

The Black Stars have won the Afcon four times in the history of the country and have played in the 1992, 2010, 2015 finals but have failed to win the ultimate.