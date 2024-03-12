Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Minister for Energy, has reiterated Ghana’s commitment to a clean energy-focused transition plan.

He emphasized the government’s dedication to leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that the transition does not harm the environment.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh underscored the importance of a holistic approach to implementation to guarantee success for the plan.

Addressing attendees at the Africa Energy Technology Conference held at the Labadi Beach Hotel on Tuesday, Dr. Opoku Prempeh, also the Member of Parliament for Manyhia South, urged other African nations to adopt similar strategies.

He warned that failure to do so could undermine the significant efforts invested in the transition, ultimately leading to counterproductive outcomes.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh’s remarks highlight Ghana’s proactive stance in addressing both energy needs and environmental concerns. By prioritizing clean energy initiatives, the government aims to achieve sustainable development while minimizing ecological damage.

“However, the journey towards this future must be inclusive and equitable. We cannot afford to leave anyone behind. As we embrace new technologies and policies, we must ensure that they benefit all segments of society, particularly the most vulnerable.”

“We mustprioritize access to clean and affordable energy for remote communities, empowering women and youth in the energy sector, and fostering partnerships that promote capacity building and knowledge transfer.”



“A just energy transition demands a holistic approach that integrates energy policy with broader development objectives, including poverty alleviation, job creation, and environmental sustainability. We must break down silos and foster collaboration across sectors and borders to maximize the impact of our efforts.”

His call for a holistic approach underscores the interconnected nature of energy and environmental policies.

The Minister’s advocacy for clean energy aligns with broader global efforts to combat climate change and promote renewable resources.

Ghana’s commitment serves as a beacon for other African countries seeking to balance energy security with environmental stewardship. Dr. Opoku Prempeh’s message resonates with the imperative of prioritizing long-term sustainability over short-term gains.

In conclusion, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh’s statements at the Africa Energy Technology Conference reflect Ghana’s determination to lead the way in clean energy transition. His call for comprehensive strategies and collective action underscores the importance of unity in addressing the dual challenges of energy security and environmental protection across the continent.