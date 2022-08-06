An avoidable error has robbed Ghana of a place at Sunday’s anticipated 2022 Commonwealth Games final.

The Gambia will now take the place of Ghana in the final men’s race after a technical violation.

Team Ghana had, at the last minute, made a decision to rest Joseph Paul Amoah on the anchor leg. However, they did not inform race officials one hour to the race, as the rules require.

Track Rule 24.11 is what got Ghana disqualified…. pic.twitter.com/6QgtmbHsdZ — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) August 6, 2022

This task is supposed to be done by coaches of the team.

Viewers on TV may have noticed that just before the race, it was Amoah’s name that flashed on the screen, and not Abdul Rasheed Sameenu, who was actually on the track.

Ghana fielded Sean Safo-Antwi, Benjamin Azamati, Barnabas Aggerh and Sameenu, in that order. Despite their finishing third in 39.05s, Ghana will have to watch the final from the sidelines.

There has been no word yet from the team officials.

More to follow.