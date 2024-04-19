Ghana has been placed in Group A alongside Cote d’Ivoire and Benin for the upcoming WAFU Zone B U17 Championship.

The much-anticipated competition is set to take place in Accra from Wednesday, May 15 to Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

The draw, conducted at the WAFU Zone B headquarters on Friday, April 19, 2024, determined the groupings.

In addition to Ghana’s grouping, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Togo, and Niger will form the other group. The top two teams from each group will secure spots in the semi-finals.

Teams participating in the championship will not only compete for the coveted trophy but also for tickets to the U17 Africa Cup of Nations next year, with host details yet to be disclosed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

In the previous edition of the tournament, Nigeria clashed with Burkina Faso in the final at the Robert Champroux stadium in Cote d’Ivoire.

The Nigerian team, known as the Golden Eagles, emerged victorious with a 2-1 win, clinching the championship title.

Below is the full draw: