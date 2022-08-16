Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Digital Center Limited, Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, is leaving a foot print and a remarkable social interventions in the Asante Akyem North constituency.

He believes that education is the powerful weapon which can be used to change the world and shape lives.

Mr Agyemang, who is also a former Member of Parliament for the constituency, said it is not beyond “our powers or responsibility to create a society in which all children have access to good education. Those who do not believe this have small imagination and are myopic.”

The CEO of Ghana Digital Center has exhibited a great sense of responsibility, dedication, passion and selflessness in supporting all and sundry in various endeavours of lives in the Asante Akyem North Constituency.

He presented these school bags to the Asante Akyem North Municipal Educational directorate to be given to the school children after successful inter school quiz competition which he was called upon for support.

The people of Asante Akyem North has urged him to continue to strengthen the role of education in the disadvantaged areas across the enclave.