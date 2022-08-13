President Nana Akufo-Addo has since he was sworn into office, pledged to rid the country of the need for hand-outs.

He touted his administration as one that will vigorously institute home-grown measures to ensure that country is self-sufficient.

In this light, the ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ mantra was birthed by the Akufo-Addo government.

However, an economist at the University of Ghana believes the essence of the slogan is lost.

“Ghana beyond aid is already beyond us. Of course, we knew from Day 1 that Ghana Beyond Aid was not anti-aid of aid rejection. It is actually in need of more aid,” he said on JoyNews.

Prof Godfred Bokpin is of the view that this commitment is out of Ghana’s reach as the country battles for a lifeline in a desperate request for an economic bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The lecturer was speaking on Newsfile on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

“Over the years, we have not been able to collect sufficient tax revenue relative to the size of our economy. That’s a big problem. While that is a problem, we have been largely inefficient at the expenditure side also,” he told Samson Lardy Anyenini.

He suggested that blocking such leakages in the revenue collection regime is one sure way of mitigating the country’s financial woes.