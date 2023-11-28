Ghana’s Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta is confident Ghana would achieve food self-sufficiency by next year, citing strategic measures taken by the government.

After touring the Agrifest exhibition, a five-day showcase of agriculture and food innovations, Hon. Ofori Atta applauded the commitment of Ghanaians to supporting the government’s agenda for food sufficiency.

Highlighting the government’s focus, he said government aims to boost the agricultural sector’s growth from 6.3% last year to end imports, saving approximately “US$2 billion worth of food in poultry, rice, etc.”

In a bold move, the Ministry of Finance allocates GHc1 billion in the 2024 budget, with an additional GHc2 billion expected from the Development Bank of Ghana to bolster the agricultural sector.

Through the Domestic Debt Exchange Program (DDEP), the government injects GHc10 billion into commercial banks to ensure robust financial support for agriculture.

Asian African Consortium (AAC) Revolutionizes Ghana’s Rice Sub-Sector.

Commending the Asian African Consortium (AAC) at Agrifest, Mr. Ofori-Atta praised the company’s efforts in transforming Ghana’s rice sub-sector. AAC provides crucial technical and machinery support to smallholder farmers, addressing financial constraints.

Adelaide Siaw Agyepong, CEO of AAC, underscored the significance of their machinery in pre-farming activities, emphasizing its role in land development, crop enhancement, and irrigation.

The equipment, part of a collaboration with the Yama group of companies, aims to make Ghana’s agricultural sector competitive and sustainable.

National Farmers’ Day Celebration Unveils Agrifest Ghana 2023

As part of the 39th National Farmers’ Day celebration, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture launched Agrifest Ghana 2023, a five-day agricultural fair showcasing diverse food items and crops from different regions.

The event, initiated under the second phase of the Planting for Food and Jobs programme, aims to raise awareness about various food items, their sources, and appreciates the dedicated farmers contributing to the nation’s agricultural success.