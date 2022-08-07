The Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) decision to allow only the Ghana Card to be used for player registration ahead of the 2022/23 season has been put on hold, the General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo, has revealed.

The GFA had already announced that the Ghana card will be the only document accepted for player registration for the forthcoming season.

Mr Addo, however, in an interview with Starr FM said that the decision to postpone the process was made because few players, technical staff, and other participants had yet to receive their Ghana cards.

“Yes, initially we had communicated to all clubs that the Ghana card will be solely used for player registration before the league commences,” he said.