The Ghana Football Association [GFA] is in talks with the family of Eddie Nketiah over a possible switch of international allegiance.

The 21-year-old Arsenal forward, who is born to Ghanaian parents in London, has represented the English at the junior national team level.

The GFA, following Arsenal’s FA Cup triumph, congratulated the youngster on Twitter. The striker then responded “Thank you” in an exchange that would fuel nationality switching speculation.

But C.K. Akonnor, who is the head coach of the Ghana senior national team, says the country’s football governing body has made contact with the family of the forward to play for the Black Stars.

“We’ve been able to talk to Eddie Nketiah’s parents. Though we’ve tried, it doesn’t mean it’s a done deal,” Coach Akonnor told Starr FM.

“Myself and the GFA are working hard at it,” he said.

The Arsenal forward reportedly rejected a first Ghana offer ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt last year.

The former Chelsea academy graduate was recalled from loan when Mikel Arteta was named as the head coach of the London based club.