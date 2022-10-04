The GFA Disciplinary Committee has imposed a fine of GHc8,000 on Legon Cities FC after being found guilty on three counts of misconduct in their betPawa Premier League Matchday 1 against Medeama SC at the El Wak Stadium.

Additionally, the Club will pay an amount of GHc2,000 to referee Charles Benle Bulu for replacement of his car’s two tyres.

A player of the club, Michael Ampadu, has also been handed a five-match ban in addition to the mandatory suspension he is to serve for receiving a red card in the match.

The Disciplinary Committee, which was chaired by Vice Chairperson Carla Olympio, also handed a 10-match ban to an official of the club after being found guilty of acting in an unsporting and intimidating way towards match officials on the day of the match.

Meanwhile, the GFA Disciplinary Committee has sent Enforcement decisions to three clubs on outstanding debts to players and other clubs.

The three clubs are Aduana Stars, Vision FC and Tema Youth FC.