The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has been fined after a pitch invader interrupted a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game against South Africa.

In a 2-0 win for the Black Stars at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium last November, the intruder launched a run onto the pitch in the 84th minute, briefly bringing the game to a standstill.

It took a hot chase by over 10 security officers to eventually get hold of the invader.

“The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has fined Ghana an amount of US$10,000 for the invasion of the field of play by a soccer fan,” the GFA announced on its official website on Wednesday.

“This is in relation to the incident that occurred at the latter stages of the Black Stars’ win over South Africa in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at the Cape Coast Stadium on November 14, 2019.

“CAF Disciplinary Board fined Ghana the amount of US$10,000 for the incident after studying the reports from the match officials,” it said.

READ ALSO

Later identified as Awal Suleman, the invader was arrested by the police and arraigned.

He was charged for breaching public disturbance laws and fined GH¢2,400.00.

“There is a need for lovers of our national teams to behave appropriately within the laws of game,” GFA general secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo, has said.

“This is really important because our actions have consequences for the GFA and the State at large.

“We will continue to educate the patrons of the game but there will be mechanisms to ensure that fans who cause the nation to lose money in this manner are brought to book.”

Goals from Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus decided the fixture.