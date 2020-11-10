The Ghana Football Association [GFA] has defended the prize money for the winner of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

During the launch of the upcoming football season, President of the GFA, Kurt Okraku, revealed that the winner of this season’s league will take home a trophy plus cash prize of GH¢250,000.00 which is equivalent to $42,000, 40 gold medals plus GH¢10,000.00 worth of groceries from Melcom Shopping Center.

He added that the runners up will receive GH¢150,000, 40 silver medals plus groceries from Melcom Shopping Centre and the third place will pocket GH¢80,000.00 plus 40 bronze medals.

The prize money is an increase from GH¢ 180,000.00 received by the last winner of the Ghana Premier League Aduana Stars in the 2016/17 season.

Despite the increase in amount, the FA has been criticised for the said amount that will be awarded to the winner of the league.

But reacting to the matter, GFA’s General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo, maintained that ‘No amount will be enough’ for GPL winner, adding that the amount is fair.

“Indeed if even there is no prize money there is a trophy and ticket to Africa at stake. No amount will be enough, take it from me. The prize money of the league is not to take care of everything, nobody is saying it can cater for that,” he told Asaase Radio.

“You look at economic parity and our prize money is bigger and also lower than other football leagues.

“We go into this comparison of comparing the Ghana Premier League with South Africa. We cannot go and compare everything with every country. The cost is to improve all the clubs. This year this is the prize money we are giving,” he added.

The 2020/21 Ghana Premier League is set to kick off on November 14 with a top liner between Aduana Stars and Hearts of Oak at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park at Dormaa at 3:00 pm.