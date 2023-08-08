The 2023 Elective Congress of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) will be held at the Redaach Memorial Hotel in Tamale.

The event is expected to be held on September 27, 2023, at 9:00 am.

The main focus of the Congress will be the election of key executives who will guide and oversee the operations of the Ghana Football Association in the years to come.

The agenda includes the selection of the GFA President and Executive Council Members representing various leagues, including the Premier League, Division One League, and Women’s Premier League.

As the preparations for the Elective Congress are underway, all eyes are on the forthcoming event as it holds the power to shape the future trajectory of the Ghana Football Association.

Kurt Okraku, George Afriyie and Kojo Yankah have all declared their intention to contest for the presidential seat.