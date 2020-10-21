The Ghana Football Association(GFA) has called for a meeting with the National Sports Authority (NSA) aimed at reviewing the fees intended to be charged for the usage of the Accra Sports Stadium by football clubs during the Covid-19 period.

In a reply letter addressed to the Director-General of the NSA, Prof. Peter Twumasi, the GFA has requested for the meeting to be held today, Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

All clubs that will be affected by the exorbitant fees have also been invited to attend the meeting.

At the meeting, the GFA will make a case for the acceptance of the established sharing formula based on the function statement.

The NSA in its letter dated October 19, announced new charges for the usage of the Accra Sports Stadium.

According to the NSA, whereas matches between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko and national teams which are grouped under Category ‘A’ would be regulated under the already established sharing formula (function statement), matches between the Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko and other Premier League sides would attract a fee of GH¢20,000 per match.

Also, the NSA stated that matches involving other Premier League Clubs (excluding Hearts of Oak and Kotoko), Division One League matches, and other special matches will attract a fee of GH¢15,000.

The position of the GFA on the fees is that the fees are exorbitant in this difficult period and has called for its review to the earlier established sharing formula based on the function statement.