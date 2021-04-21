The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has begun a broader consultation on reasons for recent attacks on match officials.

Referees and even cameramen performing their duties at various stadia have been attacked by irate fans in the ongoing Ghana football leagues.

The consultation is part of a comprehensive plan to have appreciation of factors that contribute to the increasing number of violence.

The sessions which began on Tuesday, April 20, are led by President Kurt Edwin Simeon-OKraku and Vice President Mark Addo.

They have already held elaborate discussions with the GFA’s internal bodies which included the Competitions Department, Communications Directorate, Disciplinary Committee, and the Integrity Officer.

The Executive Council also engaged the Safety and Security Committee, Match Review Panel, the GFA Prosecutor, and the Referees Committee to assess all situations at hand and also find lasting solutions to them.

The Executive Council believes football is a unifying game that thrives on tolerance and the ideal behind this all-important consultation is to restore public confidence among stakeholders and also to assure all that the GFA is committed to serving the collective interest of industry players.

It is for this same reason that the Executive Council recently embarked on a visit to the Northern belt to engage clubs in Zone One.