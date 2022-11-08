The Ghana Education Service (GES) has urged calm among parents following a strike action by some teacher unions which has affected academic activities.

The unions on Friday declared a nationwide strike to register their displeasure with the appointment of Dr Eric Nkansah, a banker as the Director-General of Education.

The unions; the National Association of Graduate Teachers, the Ghana National Association of Teachers and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers say they are not happy with the appointment and are not ready to work with Dr Nkansah.

In a statement, GES indicated school heads have been directed through Regional and District Directors to mobilise the management teams to ensure the well-being and safety of pupils.

ALSO READ:

Teacher Unions threaten strike on Nov. 4 over new GES DG

New GES boss pledges to work with all stakeholders

School heads are also to ensure that schools are opened and closely supervise the activities of children who report.

Meanwhile, GES says it is closely monitoring the situation to know the way forward.