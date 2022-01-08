The Ghana Education Service (GES) has interdicted 11 teachers over malpractices that marred the 2020 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), and the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The affected include five officials from the Greater Accra Region, four from the Ashanti Region, One from Oti and Bono East Regions respectively.

According to GES, a report from the West African Examination Council (WAEC) form the basis of the action.

GES in a statement which announced the decision indicated the 11 officials have already admitted the crime before a committee tasked to probe the alleged malpractices.

“Management directs that the appointment of the officers be terminated from the GES in line with Section 3, 32 (III) of the Code of Conduct for staff of Ghana Education Service (GES).

“In view of that, Management directs that the appointment of the officers be terminated from the GES in line with Section 4.3 (IV) as contained in the code of conduct for staff of GES,” portions of the statement read.

It, however, noted the interdiction is pending a final action which will be communicated in due course.

“Since the termination of appointment requires the endorsement of the Ghana Education Service Council, the officers should be interdicted forthwith pending the final determination of the matter by the GES Council which will be communicated to you in due course,” it added.

Read the full statement below: