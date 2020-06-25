Deputy Communications Minister and MP for Awutu Senya West Constituency, George Andah has vowed to make the Awutu Senya West constituency a traditional NPP seat in the Central Region.

The constituency has been a swing one since 1992 but Mr. Andah, after a resounding victory in Saturday’s primaries for the New Patriotic Party, has promised to make it a no-go area for the NDC.

He polled 438 votes to beat his closest contender, Joseph Aidoo who managed 191 votes.

“I know the NDC is a formidable force to battle with in this constituency but I will cut to size anytime I battle them,” he said.

He assured his supporters of a resounding victory in the December 2020 polls, urging all to unite towards a common cause – the December polls.

“This contest was just a mere formality for me. I have my eyes on the bigger picture: the December polls.”

George Nenyi Andah advised his followers to remain calm and eschew violence since the contest was a family competition.

“I knew about 90% of the votes would be in my favour. I had a greater hope in the delegates because I have stayed connected with them all this while,” he averred.