Assistant Chief of Staff at the Manhyia Palace, Kwame Aboagye Mensah has accused Gorge Amoako of betraying the club.

His comments come after it was reported that the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the club has leaked information to the media, suggesting he has not been paid for five months.

Mr Amoako, in an interview with Asempa FM said he wanted the three-member committee to admit that he has not been paid.

But, Mr Mensah, speaking on Asempa FM‘s Ultimate Sports Show, said Mr Amoako has appeared before the committee and had a fine opportunity to be renamed as the CEO of the club.

“The Board and Manhyia, especially, is disappointed in Mr George Amoako,” he said.

“We all love Kotoko but if there is a problem, you don’t run to the media and tell them this is the problem. George Amoako has appeared before the committee and had a fine opportunity of being renamed as the CEO of the club but what he did was surprising.

“Kotoko is a big club and we don’t solve issues in the media. He (George Amoako) is a fine gentleman but that is not how issues must be resolved,” he added.

The Ghana Premier League champions are yet to name a CEO after reports emerged that Nana Yaw Amponsah who was in a strong position for the vacant position has been turned down by the Board of Directors of the club.