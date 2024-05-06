The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has rejected the appeal of George Afriyie, a Presidential aspirant for the Ghana Football Association (GFA), against his disqualification from the 2023 Elections.

This decision solidifies Kurt Okraku’s position as the GFA President for a second term, as he ran unopposed last year.

Afriyie’s disqualification came after he failed to meet the required number of GFA members supporting his candidacy.

Despite his appeal to the Elections Appeals Committee, which upheld his disqualification, Afriyie pursued legal action by filing an appeal at CAS.

However, the ruling delivered on Monday, May 6, confirms the dismissal of Afriyie’s appeal, directing him to pay legal fees amounting to 1000 Swiss Francs (15,266 Ghana Cedis).

In last year’s elections held in Tamale on October 5, incumbent GFA President Kurt Okraku retained his seat with a significant majority.

Mr Okraku secured 117 out of 120 votes, with two delegates voting against him and one abstaining.

Below is the ruling by CAS: