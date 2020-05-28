Okyeman Planners owner, George Afriyie, has denied reports that he has been appointed to serve on the Division One Advisory Board.

Kurt Okraku’s Facebook post congratulating George Afriyie



Below is a letter from Mr Afriyie to set the records straight:

Dear colleagues in football,

I trust we are all staying safe and continue to adhere to the safety protocols as we collectively seek to win over the COVID-19 pandemic.

I have received several calls and messages in the last couple of hours and have read various media publications on the purported appointment of me by GFA President Kurt Okraku to serve on the yet to be inaugurated Division One League Advisory Board. (Advisory Board)

Majority of the reportage and social media circulations only seek to misrepresent the facts.

I have therefore decided to set the records straight by presenting you with the facts and to state my position on the matter.

It is true that I have been selected to serve on the Advisory Board but my place on the Advisory Board is not by an invitation/appointment from the GFA but rather a nomination by club owners and administrators of Zone 3 Division One League Clubs.

Under the communiqué issued the GFA is required to nominate two persons whilst the clubs in each zone nominate one person. My understanding is that the GFA has nominated Mr. Tony Aubyn and Mr. Mark Addo as its representatives on the Advisory Board.

I decided to accept this nomination because it is an honour and a privilege to be nominated by your peers to represent their interest in matters that affect their very existence.

I also feel compelled as a club owner to get involved in deciding on matters that affect all of us for I believe that the future of our football ultimately lies in the choices and decisions we make today.

Let us continue to stay safe, obey the safety protocols, and remain vigilant in the fight against COVID-19.

Thank you for your indulgence.

Kindest regards, George Afriyie

CC: All Media houses