The People’s National Convention (PNC) Wednesday said it suspended Ms Janet Nabla as the Party’s General Secretary on grounds of “gross misconduct, insubordination, and incompetence.”

The party said the National Executive Council (NEC) acted in accordance with the Party’s Constitution based on a report of the Disciplinary Committee on a petition against Ms Nabla, jointly signed by eleven out of the fifteen national executives of the Party.

Mr Awudu Ishaq, the National Communications Secretary of the Party, addressing the media, said it had become necessary and imperative to take that action in the Party’s interest.

He said the petition for her suspension contained twelve instances she exhibited misconduct, insubordination, or incompetence.

Mr Ishaq alleged that Ms Janet Nabla sabotaged the Party’s Flagbearer’s attempt to file to contest the 2020 Presidential Election by withholding important information to stifle the process.

He also alleged that she called some Regional Chairmen and instructed them not to come for the launch of the Party’s manifesto launch.

Mr Ishaq stated that Ms. Nabla on 31st March 2021, took delivery of a cheque for Gh¢30,000 belonging to the Party in respect of a refund from the Electoral Commission and deposited same into the accounts of the Northern Regional branch of the Party instead of the Headquarters’ account.

He said when the Party’s Chairman and Leader attempted to trace the cheque, Ms Nabla accused him of stealing 1.7 million Ghana Cedis on an Accra-based radio station.

Mr Ishaq said on 16th April, 2021, Ms Nabla intercepted 50 bags of rice meant for Muslim party members who were fasting and refused to hand over same to the Party against leadership’s request and that till date, no one knew how the bags of rice were distributed.

He said she was also on record to have issued statements on key national issues without recourse to the leadership of the Party.

Mr Ishaq said the Committee recommended indefinite suspension for her, due to the gravity of the issues raised against her and her subsequent decision to snub, disrespect, and disregard the Committee.

The PNC’s National Communications Secretary described as unfortunate the Party’s current situation but assured that the issues would be dealt with soon to restore sanity, stressing, “The decision to suspend the General Secretary is taken in the best interest of the party.”

Mr Ishaq stated that the Party had officially written to Ms Nabla and that a notice of her suspension had been sent to the Electoral Commission, Embassies, Civil Society Organisations, and the Police CID.

He announced that Mr Prince Agyeman Duah would be acting as General Secretary of the Party in the meantime.

Mr David Apasera, the PNC Presidential Candidate for the 2020 general election, said they had served the PNC from its inception and had a passion to grow it, and needed the support of like-minded people.