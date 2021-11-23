Gender reveal parties have become quite the thing over the last few years, as mums and dads-to-be gather their nearest and dearest to reveal the sex of their unborn child.

Generally speaking, most parties tend to centre around cutting into a cake and revealing pink or blue sponge, or even bursting a balloon filled with confetti.

But, as the years go on, couples are finding more and more experimental methods to reveal the sex of their child, prompting one couple to involve a dirt bike in their big day.

The couple in question, who haven’t been named, decided to reveal the sex of their unborn child by having a coloured smoke come out the back of the bike, just like something out of a James Bond movie.

But, a clip shared to TikTok revealed just how close things were to going completely wrong, after the expecting dad failed to stop his bike, almost running over the mother of his child in the process.

In the clip, shared by @jus_mik_, the man can be seen revving the engine of his bike, before it jolts forward and runs over the pregnant woman’s foot, prompting him to completely lose control of his bike.

To add to the drama, while all the chaos is going on, blue smoke can be seen billowing out of the back of the bike, revealing that the happy couple are, in fact, expecting a boy. The couple then used a pin to pop a balloon held by the expecting mum, revealing more blue powder.

Many people were quick to comment on the clip to raise their concerns over the fact that the dad didn’t seem to check on his partner, and instead appeared more concerned with his bike.

“When he’s more worried about the bike than saying sorry to her, that’s a red flag,” one TikTok user commented, while another added: “The fact he didn’t even check on her.”