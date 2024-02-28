Non-governmental organisation (NGO), Girls Education Initiative of Ghana (GEIG) is joyfully celebrating a decade of impact and transformation in society.

The initiative seeks to provide financial and academic support to girls and applicants with special needs to access higher education and professional opportunities in life.

GEIG was birthed through the resilience of its Executive Director, Elizabeth Akua Nyarko Patterson, to pursue higher education after a near-fatal accident.

Since its inception ten years ago, GEIG has touched the lives of over 20,000 people with several young girls supported through basic school to tertiary.

GEIG has also offered 150 mentorship and leadership workshops for students with about 45,000 community participants alongside professional development internship and service learning opportunities.

Through networking, the NGO has facilitated over 200 employment opportunities for community participants of its professional advancement masterclass.

In a statement, GEIG expressed appreciation to generous individuals and corporate institutions who believed and invested in its dream and vision.

On 22nd March 2024 at the ISSER Auditorium, University of Ghana, a conference themed “Sankofa “will be held to climax the milestone.

Sankofa according to GEIG reflects how it values its humble beginnings, an acknowledgement of the robust processes that have brought us this far.

It is a celebration of the NGO’s past and a salute to the invaluable partners who have been with them in varying ways.

