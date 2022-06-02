The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has pledged to offer necessary legal assistance to two lovers who were flooded in Wa in the Upper East Region over a leaked sex tape.

The two lovers were tied to a pole and flogged at the forecourt of the Wa Naa’s Palace for filming their sexual intercourse.

According to the GBA, the act is humiliating, dehumanizing, demeaning and degrading, and amounts to the violation of their fundamental human rights, and an attack on their persons.

In view of this, the Women and Minors Rights Committee has been directed to take up this matter, by closely monitoring same.

The Association in a statement has also called on the relevant security agencies to arrest all persons involved in the physical abuse of the two young persons, investigate the incident and ensure that the perpetrators are prosecuted in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, the Wa Naa has distanced his Palace from the public flogging of the lovers.

Through his spokesperson, he has disassociated himself and condemned the floggers of the victims.

Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, the Overlord of the Wala Traditional Council, speaking through his spokesperson, said the act has the potential to drag the reputation of the palace into disrepute and gave the assurance that the perpetrators of the “barbaric act” would be fished out to face the full rigours of the law.

Read the full statement below: