Russian multinational energy corporation Gazprom is spearheading a crucial refinery upgrade project at the Mossel Bay gas-to-fuel facility in South Africa – which advanced to feasibility stage last month – as part of efforts to support Africa’s gas monetization agenda and secure a reliable supply of refined petroleum products. As the world’s largest producer of natural gas, Gazprom will join African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energy – taking place in Cape Town on November 4-8 – as a Silver Sponsor, bringing valuable insights and perspectives on harnessing Africa’s substantial gas resources.

For Africa, natural gas represents the key to achieving broad energy security and diversified economic growth. With over 620 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of proven gas reserves, the continent is seeking to ramp up gas exploration efforts, while establishing integrated, gas-based networks and downstream industries. Through new exploration campaigns, Nigeria is aiming to expand its gas reserves from 200 tcf to 600 tcf; Mozambique is spearheading development of the 18-million-ton-per-year (mtpa) Rovuma LNG and 13-mtpa Mozambique LNG facilities; and Algeria is driving production through a gas-boosting project at the Hassi R’Mel gas field. The 2.3-mtpa Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG project in Senegal and Mauritania anticipates first production later this year, while the Tanzania LNG project is set to produce 10 million mtpa once approval by the government is secured.

AEW: Invest in African Energy stands as the premier platform for project operators, financiers, technology providers, and governments, recognized as the definitive venue for sealing deals in African energy. For more information about this pivotal event, visit www.AECWeek.com.

Gazprom’s expertise in gas exploration, production, processing and export positions it as a viable partner to Africa’s natural gas agenda. Last year, the company partnered with the African Energy Chamber (AEC) to host the International Gas Roundtable, an exclusive event highlighting the pivotal role of gas in stimulating economic development across the continent. The roundtable served as a unique platform to explore innovative strategies, exchange best practices and shape the future of gas development, providing valuable insights for both mature and emerging African gas producers.

“Gazprom is consistently expanding its dialogue with African countries and stands ready to share its unique know-how and best practices in realizing mutually profitable energy industry projects with potential partners from Africa. Gazprom possesses all the necessary technologies and innovations capable to assist African countries in securing energy industry development based on the existing natural gas reserves, in decreasing the level of ‘energy poverty,’ and in improving the quality of life of the populations of African countries, as well as in resolving environmental problems,” states Dmitry Khandoga, Head of International Business at Gazprom.

Gazprom’s technical expertise in the gas sector demonstrates the potential for Africa to increase production and unlock new export markets. With projects like the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline and Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline set to supply African gas to regional and European markets, Gazprom’s expertise is particularly crucial, as it operates a number of pipelines that deliver gas across the country and transnationally. The company deploys cutting-edge technologies in the design and maintenance of pipelines, such as the application of corrosion-resistant materials and automated monitoring systems, which increase the reliability and durability of gas infrastructure. At AEW: Invest in African Energy, Gazprom will share its expertise to foster collaboration with industry leaders, advocate for sustainable energy practices and forge partnerships that work towards Africa’s energy security and growth.

“Natural gas is a strategic tool in the fight against energy poverty in Africa. It represents a reliable, scalable and cost-effective solution for power generation and industrial growth. Gazprom’s technical expertise across the entire gas value chain – which makes it the world’s largest gas producer – provides a valuable blueprint for African nations looking to harness gas for domestic use and export,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

Returning to this year’s edition of AEW: Invest in African Energy, Gazprom will bring a wealth of expertise in the exploration, production, transportation, storage, processing, and sales of gas, gas condensate and oil. By collaborating with industry leaders and African stakeholders, Gazprom aims to support the continent’s journey towards energy independence and sustainable development.

