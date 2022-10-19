A Supreme Court judge nominee, Samuel Asiedu, has rubbished the excuse of unemployment being a reason for the youth engaging in illegal mining (Galamsey).

He thinks that can in no certainty be a reason to destroy the environment, stressing, people lived, people worked and made living when the issue of galamsey wasn’t there.

To him, farming and other means are available rather than the huge destruction “we are handing to the environment due to these illicit activities.”

A judge of the Court of Appeal, who has been nominated by the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, to the Supreme Court, Justice Samuel Asiedu, shares that the nation needs a vigorous nationwide education on galamsey.

He expressed his thought when the Appointments Committee picked his thoughts on the modus operandi of government over the fight against the menace.

Haruna Iddrisu, a Committee Member, queried him (Justice Asiedu) whether the general judicial practice will affirm the distraction of property at the galamsey sites.

The nominee was lightly admonished by the Committee Chairman, Joseph Osei Owusu, on his stance on youth going into farming