The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) says it has commenced investigations into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of illegal small-scale mining.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, which said it will target some officials of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Forestry Commission.

The statement also announced the investigations will target the activities and expenditure of the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee and Illegal Mining (IMCIM), especially in respect of the seizure and management of excavators, machinery, road vehicles and gold nuggets.

It will also include the active and ongoing inquiry into allegations of use of public office for profit against Charles Bissue, during his tenure as Secretary to IMCIM, as published in Tiger Eye P.I’s investigative documentary Galamsey Fraud Part 1.

“The investigation further targets the activities of Akonta Mining Limited and other companies; nationals of foreign countries allegedly involved in illegal mining and allegations of corruption and corruption-related offences against some Municipal and District Chief Executives and political party officials,” the statement added.