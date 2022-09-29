A Civil Society Organisation (CSO) OccupyGhana has blamed the increasing scourge of ‘galamsey’ on what it says is the government’s “sheer inability, total unpreparedness and blatant unwillingness” to enforce the mining laws of the country.

The group said it is “befuddled and dumbstruck” at the “government’s absolute impotence” to enforce the mining laws despite the severe destruction of lands and various water bodies caused by ‘galamsey’.

OccupyGhana, in a letter to the President, said every institution needed to enforce the mining law exists in the country, hence, government has no pertinent explanation as to why the mining laws are not enforced.

The CSO believes this action by the government is a testament to the allegations that government officials are neck-deep in ‘galamsey’ activities.

“There are chiefs in all of those towns and villages where the plunder happens. These people cannot feign ignorance and pretend to be innocent in this matter. What is going on defies reason and only gives support and credence to the popular rumour or belief that the very persons who should be fighting this crime, are rather those involved in and benefitting from it,” the letter added.

According to OccupyGhana, the President’s promise on July 10, 2017 to put his ‘presidency on the line for the galamsey fight’ is mere rhetoric.

“However, your bold statements are ringing hollow and have petered out; you are failing and, in your own words, betraying the trust reposed in you. Sir, can you simply ensure that the law, namely the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), as amended, is enforced without fear and favour and irrespective of whose ox is gored?” OccupyGhana quizzed.

The group noted that it will send a weekly reminder to the President for firm action to be taken and if that fails “we will shame your Government by going to court to compel the Government to sit up and do its job! That is not a threat, sir; it is a promise.”

Below is the full statement: