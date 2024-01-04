The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has made a public appeal seeking assistance in identifying and tracing an unidentified patient abandoned at the 37 Military Hospital.

The unidentified patient was brought in to the hospital unconscious on November 13, 2023, after being knocked down on the Tema Motorway.

He was resuscitated and his condition has since been stabilized upon receiving treatment at the Neuro ward.

However, all efforts to locate any family members or individuals who might recognize the patient has proven futile.

In a statement released by GAF, they expressed their concern for the individual’s well-being and urged anyone with information about the patient’s identity or relatives to come forward and aid in reuniting the patient with their family.

