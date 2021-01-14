In an effort to continually keep the country’s airports safe and secure, a national disinfestation exercise has kick-started.

The two-day exercise (Tuesday, January 12-Wednesday, January 13, 2021) a collaboration between the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) and Zoomlion Ghana Limited is targeted at mosquitoes, cockroaches, rodents, mice and other disease causing organisms at the various airports.

And it was the first time the GACL was engaging Zoomlion to undertake disinfection of its airports facilities.

So far, Zoomlion has disinfected Kumasi and Tamale Airports.

At the Tamale Airport in the Northern Region which exercise was carried out on Tuesday, January 12, facilities including the terminals, VVIPs, generator rooms, offices etc., were disinfested.

The Northern Regional Vector Control Manager of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Abdul-Aziz Yelsuma, speaking to the media, expressed his outfit’s appreciation to GACL for engaging them to undertake the exercise.

“We are happy that GACL has seen the need to engage us to disinfect all its airport facilities across the country,” he expressed.

According to him, it was sad that most facilities including hotels and airports tend not to pay serious attention to disinfest their facilities.

“….but disinfestation is a very very important exercise, particularly when we live with mice and other rodents in our environments, and we usually come into contact with their saliva and urine that can get us sick,” Mr Yelsuma indicated.

To this end, he commended GACL and urged other companies to fall on Zoomlion for both disinfestation and disinfection of their facilities, especially in the wake of Covid-19.

“And we hope the Ghana Airports Company Limited will see the benefit of this exercise and always call on us to come and carry out their disinfestation needs.

Mr Yelsuma, however, hinted that his company will from Friday, January 15, begin disinfecting the airports against the new coronavirus disease (Covid-19).