The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has issued an apology to passengers at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) whose plans were affected by intermittent power outages on Friday, March 1.

In a press release on social media, GACL stated that their generators also failed to kick start a few seconds after the disruption. They, therefore, apologised for any inconvenience caused.

“Management of Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) wishes to confirm that Kotoka International Airport experienced intermittent power outages on Friday, 1st March, 2024.”

“Our Gentsets, which normally kick-starts within 3-5 seconds of an outage, took about 1 minute 30 seconds to kick in. Management of GACL apologises for the inconvenience caused,” the statement read.