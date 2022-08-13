Gabriel Jesus guided Arsenal to a 4-2 win over Leicester City at the Emirates on Saturday.

Jesus moved to Arsenal looking to become the main striker for a team and he has already started to embrace the opportunity.

Two goals, a chip over Danny Ward for the first and a poacher’s header for the second, gave Arsenal a 2-0 goal lead.

Leicester thought they had a chance to get one back when Aaron Ramsdale appeared to collide with Jamie Vardy, but a VAR review overturned the penalty.

In the second half, a William Saliba own goal gave Leicester hope for two minutes before Granit Xhaka seized on a Ward error to score. Ramsdale’s poor save allowed James Maddison to score only for another swift response, this time from Gabriel Martinelli.

The win maintains Arsenal’s 100 percent record while Brendan Rodgers’ men have just one point.