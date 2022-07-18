Founder of Danquah Institute, Gabby Otchere-Darko, has asked the citizenry to be circumspect in their calls for a ministerial reshuffle.

According to the New Patriotic Party stalwart, President Nana Akufo-Addo will only undertake such an exercise when the need calls for it.

“On ministerial reshuffle, it’s the prerogative of the president. He is one president who is not quick to reshuffle. But I believe, if, in his wisdom, he sees that there’s a need to reshuffle [I’m sure he will make the right decision],” he said on Accra-based Citi News.

A section of Ghanaians have been mounting pressure on the President to terminate the appointment of some ministers and re-assign others.

In their view, the Ministers have become overly comfortable in their positions that a reshuffle could shake things up.

However, Mr Otchere-Gabby stressed that in such a critical time with intense pressure, it will be imprudent for such a decision to take place.

He, therefore, believed that the President will take that decision at the appropriate time.

“Clearly, between now and 2024, the need will arise. And some may say the need is now. But I think he [Nana Akufo-Addo is a listening president]; he will listen, he will look at what he wants to do, what he’s getting from his ministers, what he’s not getting from them, and make the right decision.”