G7 Security Systems has denied allegations of non-payment of salaries of its Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) workers.

Per media publications, G7 had failed to pay three months’ salaries of the said parties, but in a statement released by the private security outfit, it clarified that there was only a delay in February and March 2021 salaries.

The company, however, added that currently, on records of accounts, all guards who worked at GACL have been “fully paid and we do not owe any salaries at the airport except the salary of April 2021 and we are working towards paying them by the first week of May 2021 as our monthly salary calendar falls due”.

Reacting to allegations that the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) contributions have not been paid, G7 Security described the claims as “an exaggeration”.

“We are in good standing with SSNIT and have paid our validated payments advice as at March, 2021.

“Those guards who have no SSNIT numbers, we have forwarded their data to SSNIT branch at Abeka and Kumasi to assist us to obtain valid numbers and pay their contributions.”

“We are a responsible private security company providing security cover to reputable local and multinational companies with high professionalism and the welfare of our personnel is of utmost priority to us.

We apologize, unreservedly, to all parties who were directly or indirectly affected by the action of our personnel at the Kumasi Airport and assure the general public that, measures have been put in place to prevent a recurrence.”