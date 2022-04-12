It’s a double celebration for former wife of Ghanaian comic actor Funny Face, as she reportedly welcomes a baby days prior to her birthday.

Elizabeth Nana Adjoa Ntim has reportedly welcomed a baby girl following her remarriage.

Funny Face’s ex-wife showing off baby bump

The news of her birth comes barely nine months after her traditional wedding on June 28, 2021.

Now Mrs Adjei, the police officer has been blessed with her first child, after her previous marriage of two years with Funny Face produced no fruit.

Some photos have popped up online which captured Nana Adjoa cuddling her huge baby bump.