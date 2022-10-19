Comedian and actor Funny Face has announced his next project for all his fans coming December 2022.

After going on a hiatus to protect his failing mental health, Funny Face has publicised that he is currently stable and would fully resume work in the coming days.

He has notified of his comedy show dubbed ‘Pure Madness’ which is set to hit the theatres in December.

According to him, the show would be a reenactment of his real life experiences, in a way that would crack the ribs of fans.

Furthermore, he said the depression he went through made him discover his real self and those who truly care for him.

He pleaded to Ghanaians to come in their numbers to revive the comedy fraternity.

Funny Face is confident of success since he was welcomed with massive cheers from a crowd when he made an appearance at a comedy show dubbed ‘Too Cute To Be Mute’.