Photos of actor and musician, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, alias Funny Face, have surfaced online, days after a court confined him to psychiatric facility.

Funny Face was confined to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital on the orders of a judge following his arrest for unlawful discharge of firearm.

But, photos of the actor have surfaced on social media as he has posted photos of himself.

In contrast to rumours that he has been given a one month additional stay in the psychiatric hospital, Funny Face hinted in the post that he is finally home, back to his old life.

He added the hashtags “#BACKHOMESAFELY #Newlife #NewBegining and To God be the Glory” to the photos and video he posted.

Funny Face looks no different, except for his new way of dressing; sunglasses and cap, to protect his bloodshot eyes after what he described as police maltreatment.

The videos show the actor lying flat at the beach as he hinted of releasing a video of the track, ‘Odobekumi’ which featured missing musician, Castro.