It seems not a day goes by when we don’t learn something new on TikTok, with life hacks and behind-the-scenes footage being shared.

A number of people have been revealing secrets from their unusual jobs – including most recently a licensed funeral director.

The woman, known only as Lauren, has been answering questions about what it’s like to be a funeral director, what really happens to dead bodies and sharing some of the strangest burial requests she’s ever heard.

Posting under the username @love.miss.lauren, she has garnered over 200,000 followers and one of her popular videos shares a bizarre phone call she received about a dead mother.

In the clip, she reenacts the conversation, sharing how a man called her to say his mother had passed away at the hospital the previous night.

He claimed, that despite it being illegal, the hospital had let them take the body home with them in a box, so they could have their own private funeral.

The box hadn’t fit properly in their minivan, so they’d had to drive it home very slowly with the door open to make it fit.

However, the next morning the family decided to call the funeral director to come and collect the body as they didn’t know what to do next.

She captioned the post: “Had to have an officer go with me on this call. #cantmakethisup”

Another video sees Lauren answering a question about bodies and tampons – more specifically what happens if someone dies while using one.

The expert explained: “Most women who pass away if they’re young enough that they’re still menstruating, they usually have an autopsy done.

“If they have an autopsy then the autopsy team would remove the tampon. Now sometimes they don’t have a full autopsy and they still come back to the funeral home.

“I did have a gal that came and she did have a tampon in and of course, we remove that.”

She added that she would only remove it if she was embalming a body because in that situation she would have “pre-authorised consent from the family to take care of the body”

Lauren, who is currently not working at a funeral home, also shared how one grieving son had a rather unusual burial request for his mother.

She recreates the awkward encounter she had with a man named Mike who wanted to bring in the outfit for his mum to be buried in.

He is said to have come in with a bag of clothes and according to Lauren, all seemed normal until they got to the bottom half of the outfit.

The was a blouse, lovely earrings, tights and then she pulled a bright red G-string out of the bag.

“I’m sorry, she had those set-aside and her one dying wish, it was kind of a family joke, but she always wanted to wear that bright red pair of underwear,” Mike told her.

But things got stranger still when Lauren realised there was nothing else in the bag… no trousers at all.

“She didn’t wanna wear any pants… we don’t want her to wear any pants,” her son confessed.