Ghana’s longest-serving Finance Minister, Professor Kwesi Botchwey, who passed away last month, will be laid to rest in a private burial on Thursday, December 22.

The burial will be preceded by a burial service at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra on the same day.

The state event, which begins at 9 a.m., is expected to be attended by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Ministers of State, former Presidents, members of the Diplomatic Corps and other dignitaries in politics.

The economic community and academia as well as members of the National Democratic Congress will also attend.