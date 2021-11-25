A Chicago, Illinois District Court, presided by United States District Judge, Thomas M. Durkin, has dismissed in its entirety a complaint filed against GN Bank, its Chairman Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, GN Bank’s outside directors, and others.

The complaint was filed by Birim Group, LLC, a California Limited Liability Company whose sole member was the lawyer who filed the complaint and who had purchased $30,000 and $52,219 claims against companies in Ghana from two citizens of that country.

Although neither GN Bank, Dr Nduom, nor any of the GN Bank directors were alleged to have themselves taken any action against these Ghanaian citizens, the complaint named each of them as defendants based on vague allegations of a vast international conspiracy for which the court found no supporting facts had been alleged.

Below is the judgement: