The Minority in Parliament has expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s Debt Exchange Programme.

The Caucus has reiterated the country is already in a bad state and the programme will threaten the survival of the country’s financial sector.

Addressing a press conference, Minority Leader and Tamale South MP, Haruna Iddrisu, reiterated Ghana is in debt distress, a state which has been confirmed by both the Finance Minister and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“The NPP was not only reckless in borrowing but it has been reckless in announcing and implementing the Debt Exchange Programme.

“It is clear that the NPP Government did not properly think through this whole idea of debt exchange programme,” he stated.

This the lawmaker added has led to manifest confusion in the implementation of the ongoing debt exchange programme.

Below is the full speech from the press conference: