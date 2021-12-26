The matchday 10 games of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League has ended at the various stadia.

Babiani Gold Stars were the big winners. The Premier League debutant recorded a 3-1 at home against Karela United at the Duns’ Park.

Great Olympics recorded a 2-0 win against Eleven Wonders. Bechem United at home to King Faisal recorded a 1-0 win with Augustin Okrah scoring the only goal of the game.

Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium snatched all three points against West Africa Football Academy [WAFA] with Richmond Lamptey scoring the only goal of the game.

On Saturday, Dreams FC shared spoils with Hearts of Oak at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu.

Elmina Sharks will host struggling Legon Cities tomorrow at the Nduom Sports Complex.

Full results below: