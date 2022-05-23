The will of the former CEO of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, has come under intense scrutiny.

It is a long list of 75 properties including houses, parcels of land, bank accounts, investments, businesses, guns and clothes.

Mr Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John, became the General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) from 2010 to 2014.

His will has raised public concerns following the discovery that he owned lands in the Achimota Forest. This is because president Akufo-Addo recently signed an executive instrument that said part of the Achimota Forest was no longer a forest reserve.

READ:

Critics said the move was a ploy to get the land into the hands of the ruling elite, an accusation the government vehemently denies. Sir John’s ownership of parcels of lands in the Achimota Forest appears to heighten the deep-seated mistrust of the government and its actions.

Some have also said owning the lands could amount to a conflict of interest on the part of Sir John who was the CEO of the Forestry Commission from March 2017 until his demise on July 1, 2020.

Here’s a full list of the properties in his will as compiled by The Fourth Estate:

House on plot number GA54480 located in Ogbojo, East Legon, and acquired on February 12, 2018 House on plot number GA 55329 located at Oyarifa No. 2, acquired on May 11, 2018 House plot number GA 55475 located at Oyarifa No.1, acquired on September 27, 2017 House on plot number GA 5881 located at Adjiringanor, Accra, (white House), acquired on August 7, 2019. A 6-bedroom house located at Patangbe, Ogbojo, near East Legon. A 4-bedroom house located in Mempeheusem, East Legon

7. A 3-bedroom house on plot number TDA 4140 located in Mempehuesem, East Legon

8. Another 3-bedroom house on plot number TDA 4140 located in Mempehuesem, East Legon

9. A 4-bedroom house on plot number GA56838 located in East Legon and acquired on October 25, 2018

10. A 5-bedroom house located in Sakora Wonoo

11. A 4-storey building located in East Legon, with 10 apartments, each apartment consisting of 3-bedrooms; and five apartments, each consisting of two bedrooms.

LANDS

12. Two plots of land located in Ahenema Kokoben in the Ashanti Region

13. Two plots of land with registration number GA56921 located in Oyarifa, which were acquired on November 6, 2018.

14. A 5.541-acre land located in Achimota Forest held in the name of Jakaypros Limited

15. A 0.987-acre land located in Achimota Forest held in the name of Fasoh Limited

16. Unspecified piece of land located in the Achimota Forest jointly owned with Charles Owusu

17. An unspecified piece of land held in the name of DML located in the Achimota forest

18. A 5.07-acre land at the Ramsar site, Sakumono

19. Five plots of land located at Millenium city, Kasoa

20. One plot of land with certificate number GA60802, located at Mempeheusem, East Legon, acquired on December 13, 2019.

21. Two plots of land approximately of 0.40acres located at No.7 ARS Lane, Ogbojo, near East legon

22. One plot of land near the Chain Homes Estate at East Airport Hills.

23. A piece of land numbered plot 139 located within the Adentaman District (aka Aviation land).

PRIVATE VEHICLES

24. Lexus LX570

26. Ford Fusion

27. Lexus V6

28. Nissan Titan Pick Up V8

29. Mercedes Benz E68 Sport AMG

30. Honda Pilot V6

31. Honda Accord Sport

32. Toyota Landcruiser V8

33. Ford 150

34. Honda Accord 2.0 Touring

35. Toyota Rav 4, 2019 model

36. Chevrolet Cruze

37. Lexus Saloon Car, 2019 model

GUNS

38. Five pump-action guns

43. Clothing

BANK ACCOUNTS

44. National Investment Bank, account no. 1802092960501

45. CBG, account no. 0302239130003

46. GT Bank- in the name of Ruth Korkor Odonkor

47. GT Bank-in the name of Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie

48. Fidelity Bank, account no. 1060032907210

49. ADB, in the name of Jakaypros Limited

50. United States Bank, Wells Fargo, in the name of Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie

51. Canadian Bank Account, Royal Bank, in the name of Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie

INVESTMENTS

52. ADB: Two million cedis (2,000,000.00), expected to mature in April 2020.

53. Two hundred and fifty thousand Ghana cedis (GHc 250,000) with NTHC which stood at GHc 303,720.22 as at July 31, 2019.

54. Joint gold production investment with Francis Owusu

Joint ownership in gold production investment with:

55. ROTL,

56. FASOH

57. MBL

HOSPITAL

58. Afriyie Memorial Hospital, located at Sakora Wonoo

OTHER BUSINESSES

59. A fuel Station located at Kentinkrono in the Ashanti region

60. Fuel tanker vehicles (10 in number)

70. One teak plantation located at Nkawie in the Ashanti Region

71. Rubber plantation located in the Eastern Region

72 Stalls located at the new Kejetia market, Kumasi (3 in number)

75. Farms at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.