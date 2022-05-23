The will of the former CEO of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, has come under intense scrutiny.
It is a long list of 75 properties including houses, parcels of land, bank accounts, investments, businesses, guns and clothes.
Mr Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John, became the General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) from 2010 to 2014.
His will has raised public concerns following the discovery that he owned lands in the Achimota Forest. This is because president Akufo-Addo recently signed an executive instrument that said part of the Achimota Forest was no longer a forest reserve.
Critics said the move was a ploy to get the land into the hands of the ruling elite, an accusation the government vehemently denies. Sir John’s ownership of parcels of lands in the Achimota Forest appears to heighten the deep-seated mistrust of the government and its actions.
Some have also said owning the lands could amount to a conflict of interest on the part of Sir John who was the CEO of the Forestry Commission from March 2017 until his demise on July 1, 2020.
Here’s a full list of the properties in his will as compiled by The Fourth Estate:
- House on plot number GA54480 located in Ogbojo, East Legon, and acquired on February 12, 2018
- House on plot number GA 55329 located at Oyarifa No. 2, acquired on May 11, 2018
- House plot number GA 55475 located at Oyarifa No.1, acquired on September 27, 2017
- House on plot number GA 5881 located at Adjiringanor, Accra, (white House), acquired on August 7, 2019.
- A 6-bedroom house located at Patangbe, Ogbojo, near East Legon.
- A 4-bedroom house located in Mempeheusem, East Legon
7. A 3-bedroom house on plot number TDA 4140 located in Mempehuesem, East Legon
8. Another 3-bedroom house on plot number TDA 4140 located in Mempehuesem, East Legon
9. A 4-bedroom house on plot number GA56838 located in East Legon and acquired on October 25, 2018
10. A 5-bedroom house located in Sakora Wonoo
11. A 4-storey building located in East Legon, with 10 apartments, each apartment consisting of 3-bedrooms; and five apartments, each consisting of two bedrooms.
LANDS
12. Two plots of land located in Ahenema Kokoben in the Ashanti Region
13. Two plots of land with registration number GA56921 located in Oyarifa, which were acquired on November 6, 2018.
14. A 5.541-acre land located in Achimota Forest held in the name of Jakaypros Limited
15. A 0.987-acre land located in Achimota Forest held in the name of Fasoh Limited
16. Unspecified piece of land located in the Achimota Forest jointly owned with Charles Owusu
17. An unspecified piece of land held in the name of DML located in the Achimota forest
18. A 5.07-acre land at the Ramsar site, Sakumono
19. Five plots of land located at Millenium city, Kasoa
20. One plot of land with certificate number GA60802, located at Mempeheusem, East Legon, acquired on December 13, 2019.
21. Two plots of land approximately of 0.40acres located at No.7 ARS Lane, Ogbojo, near East legon
22. One plot of land near the Chain Homes Estate at East Airport Hills.
23. A piece of land numbered plot 139 located within the Adentaman District (aka Aviation land).
PRIVATE VEHICLES
24. Lexus LX570
26. Ford Fusion
27. Lexus V6
28. Nissan Titan Pick Up V8
29. Mercedes Benz E68 Sport AMG
30. Honda Pilot V6
31. Honda Accord Sport
32. Toyota Landcruiser V8
33. Ford 150
34. Honda Accord 2.0 Touring
35. Toyota Rav 4, 2019 model
36. Chevrolet Cruze
37. Lexus Saloon Car, 2019 model
GUNS
38. Five pump-action guns
43. Clothing
BANK ACCOUNTS
44. National Investment Bank, account no. 1802092960501
45. CBG, account no. 0302239130003
46. GT Bank- in the name of Ruth Korkor Odonkor
47. GT Bank-in the name of Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie
48. Fidelity Bank, account no. 1060032907210
49. ADB, in the name of Jakaypros Limited
50. United States Bank, Wells Fargo, in the name of Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie
51. Canadian Bank Account, Royal Bank, in the name of Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie
INVESTMENTS
52. ADB: Two million cedis (2,000,000.00), expected to mature in April 2020.
53. Two hundred and fifty thousand Ghana cedis (GHc 250,000) with NTHC which stood at GHc 303,720.22 as at July 31, 2019.
54. Joint gold production investment with Francis Owusu
Joint ownership in gold production investment with:
55. ROTL,
56. FASOH
57. MBL
HOSPITAL
58. Afriyie Memorial Hospital, located at Sakora Wonoo
OTHER BUSINESSES
59. A fuel Station located at Kentinkrono in the Ashanti region
60. Fuel tanker vehicles (10 in number)
70. One teak plantation located at Nkawie in the Ashanti Region
71. Rubber plantation located in the Eastern Region
72 Stalls located at the new Kejetia market, Kumasi (3 in number)
75. Farms at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.